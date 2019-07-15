Prime Day protein powder/snack deals from $8.50: ON, BSN, Soylent, Quest, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering the popular Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder (5-lbs.) from $34.51 shipped depending on the flavor. Just be sure to clip the 25% off coupon on the listing page and opt for Subscribe & Save during checkout. Regularly as much as $58 or so, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on protein powder. Each serving contains “24 grams of blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more nutritional supplements, protein powder and snacks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best Prime Day Supplement/Protein Deals:

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder:

GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY BLEND – 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the GOLD STANDARD of quality for nothing

OVER 5G OF BCAAS – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs

3-4G CARBS, 1-3G SUGAR, AND 1-1.5G FAT, GLUTEN FREE, No Sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate Flavor

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!