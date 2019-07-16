Buy iPhone X/8/Plus get a $300 gift card or $150 with iPhone XS/R/Max

Best Buy is offering the Apple iPhone XR 64GB on AT&T for $19.99 per month for 30 months or $24.99 per month for 24 months. Note: Activation fees may apply to your purchase. This is $150 off the going rate, making your iPhone XR essentially $600. The iPhone XR is great for those who want a larger screen without the higher cost of the XS Max. Featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Face ID, Qi wireless charging, and other great features, the iPhone XR is the perfect upgrade from an older device. Not sure if iPhone XR or XS is right for you? We broke it down so you can easily make the decision.

Target is also offering the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max at a discount, though you’ll receive the $150 off in the form of a Target gift card. If you want the iPhone X/8/Plus, however, Target is offering a $300 gift card with purchase. This is one of the best ways to save on your iPhone purchase right now if you’re still rocking an older device.

Though Prime Day at Amazon doesn’t hold any great iPhone deals, you’ll find accessories galore at great prices. Twelve South’s new HiRise Wireless is $60 right now, with even more Twelve South products from $15. Nomad’s Prime Day outlet sale takes up to 50% off charging gear and more for your iPhone. Also, don’t forget that Anker discounts its most popular USB-C chargers, Lightning cables, and more for Prime Day. Looking for something else? Head to our Prime Day 2019 guide to find all of the best deals still live.

iPhone XR features:

iPhone XR features the most advanced LCD in a smartphone – a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with industry-leading color accuracy and an innovative backlight design that allows the screen to stretch into the corners¹. Six stunning new finishes. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP camera system with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance². And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system in the world – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

