Twelve South’s new HiRise Wireless is $60 (Reg. $80) for Prime Day, more from $15

Twelve South is ringing in Prime Day at Amazon with a wide-ranging sale headlined by its new HiRise Wireless 10W Qi Charger for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is the first discount we’ve seen since it was announced and thus a new all-time low. The latest HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods and other technology. We liked in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far. More Twelve South Prime Day deals can be found below.

Other notable Twelve South Prime Day deals include:

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

