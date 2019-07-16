At $63, VIZIO’s 32-inch Sound Bar is a solid buy (Save 30%)

- Jul. 16th 2019 11:34 am ET

$63
0

Amazon is offering Prime members the VIZIO 32-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar (SB3220n-F6) for $62.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Having owned a VIZIO sound bar for a couple of years now, I’ve found it to strike an incredible balance between performance and cost. This 2-channel solution can fill a room with 97 decibels, making it a great option for nearly any TV in your home. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to easily pair and stream music from any modern smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

VIZIO 32-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar features:

  • DTS Virtual: X delivers virtual overhead sound for an immersive sound experience
  • Audio Quality : Enjoy 97 decibel of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion
  • Bluetooth : Stream music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop
  • Set up in minutes: all cables included
