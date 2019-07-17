The Timbuk2 Q Backpack fits every size of MacBook + an iPad for $41 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $41.24 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate found at retailers like eBags and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This Timbuk2 backpack sports a low-profile exterior with a spiffy and functional design on the inside. It sports enough space for 17-inch notebooks, leaving plenty of space for every current (and rumored) MacBook. Additional storage provides ample room for an iPad, headphones, sweater, or even a pair of shoes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you tend to like Under Armour’s offerings, its Scrimmage Backpack is $34 right now and it also has enough space for all current MacBooks. The use of a breathable fabric helps wick sweat and regulate body temperature.

Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack features:

Loved by students and office warriors, the Q is a mid-sized backpack with laptop and iPad protection and organization for all the gear that entails. The front panel unzips to reveal a command center – full of places for pens, cords, cards, and keys. A bottom zip pocket provides a perfect place to stash the dreaded power brick, and a roomy internal pocket provides ample room for a sweater, headphones, or change of shoes.

