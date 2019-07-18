Save up to $700 off prev-gen. MacBook Pros, 2019 models discounted by $200+

B&H is clearing out previous generation MacBook Pro inventory with up to $700 off various models. Free shipping is available for all with the usual chance at tax savings for shoppers in select states. Headlining our top pick is the 2018 15-inch 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB model at $2,099, which is $300 off the regular going rate. That’s double the discount of most other retailers out there right now. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Ideal for creating content on-the-go or handling basic tasks. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here and save upwards of $700 off various 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros.

Prefer the latest generation model? Trusted Apple seller Expercom is taking over $200 off various models at its Amazon storefront. 2019 MacBook Pros offer a redesigned keyboard along with various spec upgrades from the featured deals above.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

