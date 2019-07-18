Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 25000mAh USB-C Solar Power Bank $37, more

spectrum-US (a RAVPower-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 25000mAh USB-C Solar Power Bank for $36.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RAVPOW016 at checkout. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 26% discount and is a new all-time low. This solar-powered portable charger features a 25000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. This is the perfect accessory to bring with you to the beach, on camping trips and more this summer. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features three 2.4A USB-A ports as well as a USB-C charging input Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 225 customers.

Speedier recharge with Dual inputs: connect both Micro USB and USB-C ports simultaneously and refill the solar panel charger even faster. 25000Mah and 3 outputs: powers three smartphones or tablets at once up to 5V/6. 4a with quick charge, USB-C, and smart charging ports; perfect addition to your outdoor camping Gear Built for outdoors: rugged construction is dust, shock and waterproof; LED emergency light works in strong, probe, and SOS modes; and attach the solar battery Pack with integrated hanging ring. What you get: 18 + 12 month , RAVPower solar powered charger, Micro USB charging cable, and user guide

