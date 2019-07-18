Meet your fitness goals with Fitbit’s $129 Special Edition Charge 3 (Reg. $170)

- Jul. 18th 2019 9:34 am ET

Get this deal
$170 $129
0

Amazon offers the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition Fitness Tracker for $128.98 shipped. You’ll also find it at Walmart for the same price. Typically selling for $170, today’s offer saves you 24% and brings the price down to the second-best we’ve seen all-time and the lowest in over three months. Compared to the normal model, Charge 3 Special Edition brings Fitbit pay into the mix thanks to built-in NFC. It also features a woven sport band alongside 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, the fitness tracker touts seven-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

Included with the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition is both a woven sport and classic silicone wristband. If those styles aren’t quite your favorite, a great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $5.

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition Fitness Tracker features:

Achieve your fitness goals with this Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition tracker. It helps you monitor exercise, heart rate and calorie burn, and it’s water-resistant up to 50m so you can wear it while swimming. This white Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition tracker receives notifications from your smartphone so you stay up-to-date with calls and events.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$170 $129

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Fitness Tracker fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go