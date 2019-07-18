Meet your fitness goals with Fitbit’s $129 Special Edition Charge 3 (Reg. $170)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition Fitness Tracker for $128.98 shipped. You’ll also find it at Walmart for the same price. Typically selling for $170, today’s offer saves you 24% and brings the price down to the second-best we’ve seen all-time and the lowest in over three months. Compared to the normal model, Charge 3 Special Edition brings Fitbit pay into the mix thanks to built-in NFC. It also features a woven sport band alongside 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, the fitness tracker touts seven-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

Included with the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition is both a woven sport and classic silicone wristband. If those styles aren’t quite your favorite, a great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $5.

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition Fitness Tracker features:

Achieve your fitness goals with this Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition tracker. It helps you monitor exercise, heart rate and calorie burn, and it’s water-resistant up to 50m so you can wear it while swimming. This white Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition tracker receives notifications from your smartphone so you stay up-to-date with calls and events.

