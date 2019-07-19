This mini soccer goal comes with a ball and more for $17.50 (Reg. $40)

- Jul. 19th 2019 1:31 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 $17.50
0

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports Mini Soccer Goal for $17.50 Prime shipped. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a budding star soccer player, this is a must for backyard games. Measuring 36 x 24 inches, it’s perfect for starting to teach your kids while they’re young. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Though you get a soccer ball in this kit, it never hurts to have a second. The Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball is just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. There are multiple sizes available at this price there, so be sure to get the right one for your age.

Looking for a larger goal? Franklin’s 4 x 6 Soccer Goal is just $20 at Amazon right now. This is closer to regulation-size for older kids, so if that’s your goal, then this should be the model you look at.

Franklin Sports Mini Soccer Goal features:

  • Turn your backyard into a soccer pitch with the Franklin Sports Insta-Set Soccer Set
  • The set includes a goal, inflation pump and needle, ground stakes and a soccer ball
  • This gives you everything you need to start teaching your kids, nieces and nephews soccer fundamentals
  • Goal assembles to 36″ x 24″ x 24″
  • Set includes a 36″ INSTA-Set goal, 1 soccer ball, 1 inflation pump and needle and 4 ground stakes. No assembly required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$40 $17.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Franklin Sports

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide