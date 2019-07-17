Have fun outdoors with Franklin’s 4 x 6 Soccer Goal: $20 at Amazon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports 4 x 6 Soccer Goal for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Now that summer is here, it’s time to enjoy outdoor activities. This soccer goal is a great option to have on hand for when friends or family come over. Setup is simple and it comes with four steel stakes for keeping it locked in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

There’s only so much fun that can be had without a soccer ball. Spend $7 on this MacGregor’s Soccer Ball and you’ll be ready to roll. It sports a traditional black and white style and is and clocks in at significantly less cost than its completion.

Franklin Sports 4 x 6 Soccer Goal features:

DURABLE STEEL CONSTRUCTION: Galvanized steel construction with precision-fit locking pins helps ensure secure, easy assembly on the field while increasing stability

FAST SETUP: For all its durability, this Franklin Sports soccer goal is also easy and fast to set up. It snaps quickly into place, with extra fasteners for improved performance

