Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con matching Prime Day: $265 (Reg. $300)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con for $264.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the regular $300 price tag and the current best we can find. In terms of value, it is also matching the big Amazon Prime Day offering for $300 with a $35 gift card attached. We know an updated model will be quietly rolling out over the next few months with better battery life. However, we don’t expect to see deals on that model anytime soon — we are still looking at notable $35 price drops nearly two-and-a-half years after release on the original model after all. Head below for more details.

We have some stellar digital Switch game deals running right now from $7.50 or less including up to 50% off Mega Man titles. You’ll find even more in this morning’s game roundup and consider the PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock at $15 to ensure all your Switch gamepads are always juiced up.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with left and right Joy‑Con controllers in a contrasting gray. It also includes two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, an HDMI cable, and Nintendo Switch AC adapter

