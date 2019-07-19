This indoor/outdoor thermometer is a must for every home at just $10

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer for $9.85 Prime shipped when the code WA15OROR88 is used at checkout. This is down from its $17 list price and is among the best we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve always wondered what the temperature was outside of your home, and not just downtown, this is perfect for you. The Oria indoor/outdoor thermometer will keep records of your location’s all-time highs and lows so you can easily see what the temperature is doing. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you don’t need the outdoor temperature, this $9 Prime shipped thermometer will get the job done just fine. Mainly, you’re just losing the outdoor temperature ability here with the rest of the functions being quite similar.

Oria Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer features:

Legible Display And Accurate Values: Clear LCD screen is easier to read indoor/ outdoor temperature,min/ max daily record, time, date. Resolution: 0.1°C.

Multi-function: Alarm and snooze function with blue backlight, It supports °F/°C to meet your viewing habit.

Dual-Purpose: The outdoor sensor with the small display not only can use to transmit the outdoor data but also can be used as the small thermometer.

Easy Operation: There are 6 function keys on the main unit,first read the manual , then press the corresponding button to operate it.

User-friendly Installation: There is a wall-mountable hanging hole and a tabletop holder. It is convenient for checking here and there as you like.

