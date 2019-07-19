Sharp’s budget-friendly 55-inch 4K Roku TV is $300 today only (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $299.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the original price and a match of our previous mention. It typically sells for around $400. With 4K and HDR support, along with built-in Roku functionality, this is a solid buy as a secondary TV in the bedroom or den. You’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content, alongside three HDMI inputs providing plenty of connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,600 Best Buy customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sharp 55-inch Roku UHDTV features:

Jump in to all the action of your favorite movies and sporting events with a flip of the switch on this Sharp 4K television. Ultra HD offers a dazzling real-life image, surrounding you with crisp color and sound. This Sharp 4K television is compatible with over 4,000 streaming channels so you can keep up with everything.

