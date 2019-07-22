Calphalon’s 16″ Steel Roaster with a lifetime warranty now $63.50 (Reg. $90+)

Home Depot is offering the Calphalon 16-inch Signature Stainless Steel Roaster Pan with Rack (1948245) for $63.65 shipped. Simply apply coupon code 15OFFCOOKWARE in the cart. Regularly up to $150 at Home Depot, it starts at $90 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Along with the impressive lifetime warranty, this model is big enough to roast a 20-pound turkey. Features include a five layer metal design, quadruple-riveted, brushed stainless steel handles and you can stick it in the dishwasher for clean up. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t want all 16-inches or the premium that comes with the lifetime guarantee, check out the Farberware 15-inch model for $24 Prime shipped. Although you could go up a notch without spending Calphalon money with the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Roaster for $40 or so (clip the on-page coupon) as well. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Calphalon 16-inch Signature Steel Roaster:

Achieve delightful, evenly-cooked turkeys, hams and roasts with the Calphalon Signature Stainless Steel 16 in. Roaster Pan with rack. Designed with five layers of metal to deliver even heating and precise temperature control, this features three inner layers of aluminum. The non-stick rack elevates meat even cooking and browning, while draining fat away. This roaster pan can accommodate turkeys up to 20 lbs. It includes quadruple-riveted, brushed stainless steel handles for secure lifting and carrying.

