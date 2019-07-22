D-Link’s $40 Smart Leak Sensor can prevent significant water damage (20% off)

- Jul. 22nd 2019 4:00 pm ET

$40
Amazon is offering the D-Link Smart Water Leak Sensor (DCH-S161-US) for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Best Buy. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like and is an offer we’ve seen beaten only once before. With immediate smartphone notifications and a built-in 90 decibel siren, this sensor is here to quickly alert you about leaks. Simply place the water sensor cable where leaks are likely to occur and install the mydlink iOS or Android app to get started. Since it is battery operated, you won’t need to place it near an outlet. Compatibility with Google Assistant and IFTTT enables users to set up custom workflow when water leaks have been detected. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you’re a part of the SmartThings ecosystem, you can opt for Samsung’s Water Leak Sensor at $20. Like D-Link’s offering this handy sensor will send you alerts the moment it detects a leak. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers.

D-Link Smart Water Leak Sensor features:

  • 5.9′ Water Sensor Cable
  • 90 dB Siren
  • No Hub Required
  • Alert Notifications
  • mydlink App for iOS and Android
  • Battery Powered
  • Battery Life up to 1.5 Years
  • Includes Two AA Batteries
  • Compatible with Google Assistant & IFTTT

