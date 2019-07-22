Sprint customers can get the Galaxy S10e for $10/mo (Reg. $31/mo)

Sprint is offering its customers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Smartphone for $10 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. After 18 months, you can choose to upgrade to a new device, pay the remaining 6 months outright, or opt for another 6 payments. In the end, to own it outright, this will cost you a total of $240 if you don’t choose to upgrade. This is down from its $750 going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone, this is a great upgrade. You’ll enjoy some of the best cameras out right now with a great smartphone experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather get an unlocked variant, it’ll set you back $350 at Best Buy as long as you activate it today. If you don’t want to be locked into a contract with a carrier, this is one of the best ways to get Samsung’s latest phone, though you’ll pay a bit more per month.

Regardless of which route you go, be sure to grab a case to keep your new smartphone protected. Though Amazon has quite a few to choose from, we’d recommend this $10 version that’ll let you see your beautiful new phone through it.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here

Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form.

Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

