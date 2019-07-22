Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 7.5W Wireless Charging Base $35 (30% off), more

Amazon offers the Mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Base for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $50, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Mophie’s Qi wireless charging base is optimized for the iPhone 8/Plus/X and can quickly power up your smartphone thanks to its 7.5W output. It even includes a built-in AC wall adapter, meaning you’ll be able to charge your handset right out of the box without any additional accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Optimized for your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, the mophie wireless charging base is setting a new standard in high-speed wireless charging. Simply place your phone on the base and charging begins immediately. Then, carry on with your day or charge through the night distraction-free as it operates in silence.
mophie makes charging your iPhone easier than ever. This wireless charging pad includes the latest Qi technology and delivers up to 7.5W fast-charging speeds to your phone on contact. The non-slip finish ensures perfect placement and the included wall adapter means you get everything you need to get charging right in the box
