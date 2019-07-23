Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 and Days Gone from $30, many more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering an additional 25% off select games with in-store pickup. For example, titles like Days Gone and Devil May Cry 5 will drop to $29.99 in the cart if you opt for in-store pickup. We know that can be somewhat inconvenient, but in this case we are looking at all time lows on recently-released games, so it might be worth the trouble. Both DMC 5 and Days Gone fetch $40 on Amazon. And there is a long list of PS4 and Xbox One titles that are eligible here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Disney Afternoon Collection, and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $25 (Reg. $33+) | Target
- In-store pickup only
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary from $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- XCOM 2 on Xbox and PS4 from $5 (Reg. $10+) | Newegg
- Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code RAGE2519 at checkout
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
