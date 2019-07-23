Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 and Days Gone from $30, many more

- Jul. 23rd 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering an additional 25% off select games with in-store pickup. For example, titles like Days Gone and Devil May Cry 5 will drop to $29.99 in the cart if you opt for in-store pickup. We know that can be somewhat inconvenient, but in this case we are looking at all time lows on recently-released games, so it might be worth the trouble. Both DMC 5 and Days Gone fetch $40 on Amazon. And there is a long list of PS4 and Xbox One titles that are eligible here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Disney Afternoon Collection, and many more down below. 

