Grab a $15 Amazon credit with select games from just $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is starting to get more aggressive with its Twitch Prime gaming campaigns as of late. It is now offering an additional $15 credit with the purchase of select video games. This promotion is for Twitch Prime members only (details here). The selection isn’t massive but there are some solid titles in there starting from just $10 including Gears of War 4, Starlink Battle for Atlas, The Last of Us Remastered and others. More details below.

While Fallout 76 might not have fared all that well at review, it is $17 in today’s promotion. With a $15 Amazon credit attached, it might be worth a run through for $2. In the case of Gears of War 4, which is slightly below $10, Amazon is essentially paying you $5 to own the game.

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals including Cuphead, XCOM 2, The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and many more.

Twitch Prime Game Promotion:

Offer expires at 9:00 p.m. (PT) July 26, 2019. .Offer only applies to select games found here: https://www.amazon.com/b?node=19520441011. Offer only applies to the above games sold on Amazon.com by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product or content detail page). Products and digital content sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”. Limited quantity available. Offer is limited to U.S. only.

