After seeing a massive summer PlayStation sale for E3 2019, Sony isn’t quite finished yet. We tend to see big time digital sales from the big three on games during the summer months and Sony is ready to launch another massive list of price drops on PSN starting right now! Head below for all the details.

While the E3 Days of Play sale focused on everything from PlayStation Plus subscriptions to DualShock 4 deals and even some solid PS4 Pro console offers. But for this summer PlayStation sale, it’s all about the digital games. While we tend to see rock bottom pricing on physical titles all the time — literally every day right here — these digital deals can be a great way to load up your back catalog at a discount without having to get off the couch.

Another Summer PlayStation Sale Starts Now:

Unlike the Days of Play Sale, this time around we are getting “four sizzling weeks of savings” on both AAA titles and indies. The sale starts today and will run through until August 20th at 5 am ET. You’ll find everything from FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition, Grand Theft Auto V, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 to titles like The Last Guardian and the Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle at up to 75% off.

Just note that while the sale is starting right now, some of the PSN listings have yet to reflect the summer PlayStation sale pricing. However, if the games you’re interested in don’t show the sale price, just add them to your cart to see it. The complete list of discounted titles can be found right here.

More Details from Sony:

