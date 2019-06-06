Sony might be skipping out on the usual E3 showcase, but this year’s PlayStation summer sale is shaping up to be a big one. 2019’s Days of Play sale was unveiled last week with a plethora of big time deals on hardware and software alongside the reveal of a new Black Steel Limited Edition PlayStation 4. But that was only half of the deals as Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail what to expect on the digital side of things. All the details are down below.

Days of Play:

The big PlayStation summer sale kicks-off tomorrow ahead of its E3 2019 showcases and runs through until June 17th. Along with the new limited edition PS4, we will be seeing PlayStation 4 Pro consoles drop $50 down from the usual $400. That’s on top of PS VR bundles starting from $250, DualShock 4s from $40 (or $10 off) as well as a host of physical game deals from $20.

Those particular numbers aren’t all that exciting, considering we just saw PS4 Pro available at $75 off. But these official sales tend to push the big-time retailers to drop prices even further, throw in gift cards or extra games and more. Along with PS4 Pro, we expect to see PS4 controllers drop even further starting as early as tomorrow.

PlayStation Summer Sale Goes Digital:

But it wouldn’t be a proper PlayStation summer sale without digital games and more. In an official blog post from this morning, Sony has now detailed deals on PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now and a giant list of digital game deals coming to PSN. PS Plus 1-year memberships will be available for $39.99. That’s $20 off the regular $60 price tag and matching the usual official price drop. We have seen them drop close to $40 or slightly below over the last few months, but that’s usually from smaller retailers. Expect this deal to appear on Amazon and most of the major chains.

PS Now:

As for PS Now, a 12 month subscription to Sony’s game streaming service will drop down to $69.99 for the PlayStation summer sale. It provides access to over 750 titles on PS4 and PC as well as the ability to download more than 200 of them directly to your PlayStation 4 console. Once again, we expect this deal to be live direct from Sony, at Amazon and most major dealers that carry it.

PlayStation Summer Sale PSN Deals:

And now on to the games. As usual the PlayStation summer sale will have an absolutely massive list of digital game deals via PSN. These are always a great options for those not interested in waiting for shipping or for filling up your back catalogue, and this year is no exception. There are literally “hundreds” of titles going on sale starting tomorrow including Days Gone, MLB The Show 19, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more. A couple standouts would have to be the complete version of Horizon Zero Dawn for $10, Devil May Cry 5 for $40, the Bloodborne complete edition for $17.50, Days Gone for $40 and Uncharted The Lost Legacy for $10. Just be sure to keep a close eye on 9to5Toys tomorrow as some of the titles in the PlayStation summer sale will be even lower at other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, the most exciting time in gaming is finally here. Starting tomorrow, June 7th, both Microsoft and Sony will launch their massive summer sales, with the major E3 2019 showcases kicking off the following day. But again, just remember to stay locked to 9to5Toys all day tomorrow as we will be bringing you up to the minute deals on all of the biggest games, console bundles, accessories and much more starting first thing in the morning. Some of the official price drops will yield even deeper deals on eBay, Amazon and elsewhere, but don’t worry we will be here to parse through it all for you. Happy E3 2019!

