Sony’s high-end PS4 Pro console is down to $319 shipped right now (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $319 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT60 at checkout. Regularly $400, it is currently starting at $375 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also a buck below our previous mention and the Prime Day low outside of the extremely limited bundle offers. PS4 Pro brings 4K and HDR compatibility to your game room along with the included DualShock 4 controller and headset. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Along with the $12 AmazonBasics Dual Controller charger, this wireless headset is a solid option for PS4 gamers at $135.50 (Reg. $200). We also have a great deal running on Seagate’s 2TB SSHD at $65 (Reg. $90), plus more from $40.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!