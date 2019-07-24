Score Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular for $900 (Save $199)

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Silver for $899.99 shipped. Normally selling for $1,099 at Apple, you’ll find that Amazon has it on sale for $1,036. Today’s offer is good for a $199 discount and comes within $1 of the Prime Day mention plus the all-time low. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion. Other notable specs include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Add in cellular connectivity and you’ll be able to get work done just about anywhere. More details below.

Support for the second generation Apple Pencil makes the cut with the latest iPad Pro. It’s a fantastic way to put your savings to work, offering “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

