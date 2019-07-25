Shoot 360-degree video with GoPro’s Fusion Action Cam at $250 (All-time low)

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the GoPro Fusion 360 Action Camera for $249.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Originally $600, we saw it drop down to $300 at almost all retailers back in April and it is now at the best price we have tracked. Amazon sellers are still up at $300+. Features here include 5.2K 360-degree recording with built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a pair of CMOS image sensors, and advanced stabilization features. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

The 16MP, 4K YI Lite Action Camera is a great alternative to the pricey GoPro options at just $70 shipped on Amazon. However there are some other GoPro models on sale in today’s Best Buy Black Friday in July event. You’ll find all of those right here from $180 shipped including the HERO7 White HD.

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.