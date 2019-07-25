Shoot 360-degree video with GoPro’s Fusion Action Cam at $250 (All-time low)

- Jul. 25th 2019 7:38 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $250
0

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the GoPro Fusion 360 Action Camera for $249.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Originally $600, we saw it drop down to $300 at almost all retailers back in April and it is now at the best price we have tracked. Amazon sellers are still up at $300+. Features here include 5.2K 360-degree recording with built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a pair of CMOS image sensors, and advanced stabilization features. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The 16MP, 4K YI Lite Action Camera is a great alternative to the pricey GoPro options at just $70 shipped on Amazon. However there are some other GoPro models on sale in today’s Best Buy Black Friday in July event. You’ll find all of those right here from $180 shipped including the HERO7 White HD.

GoPro Fusion 360 Action Camera:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $250

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
GoPro

GoPro

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard