Missed the Prime Day deal? No worries, PS Plus is back to $40 (Reg. $60)

Trusted game dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid $20 price drop and is the best we can find. This is a great opportunity to renew or jump in for the first time if you missed the $40 Prime Day deal last week. Amazon is back up to $60 right now. For those unfamiliar, PS Plus provides multiplayer online access, free games every month, huge deals on PSN and much more. Head below for additional details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Speaking of PlayStation deals, Sony launched another 4 weeks of summer sale with hundreds of titles at up to 75% off via PSN. We also still have PS4 Pro at $80 off along with some solid hard drive deals for upgrading your consoles.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

One year membership to PlayStation Plus. Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems PlayStation Plus gives you access to exclusive online features for your PlayStation gaming consoles, including Free Monthly Games access and online multiplayer on PS4 systems.

