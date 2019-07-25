Black Friday in July Nintendo Switch controllers, hubs, more from $11

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at GameStop, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This thing enables users to connect up to four Switch compatible USB devices (various controllers, AC adapter, more) while offering up a more ideal viewing angle in table top setups. The officially-licensed device will charge your Switch while powering itself at the same time as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Black Friday in July Nintendo Deals:

***Note: The Best Buy deals below are part of its Black Friday in July sale. You’ll need a free My Best Buy membership to get early access

And in case you missed it yesterday, Nintendo is reportedly going to fix your broken/drifting Joy-Con FREE now!

HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand:

Enables use of up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB Devices in tabletop mode (USB 2.0 ports x 4)

Ultra-portable with multiple Viewing angles

Charges the Nintendo Switch while in use

Nintendo Switch AC adapter (sold separately) required

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!