Black Friday in July Nintendo Switch controllers, hubs, more from $11

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at GameStop, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This thing enables users to connect up to four Switch compatible USB devices (various controllers, AC adapter, more) while offering up a more ideal viewing angle in table top setups. The officially-licensed device will charge your Switch while powering itself at the same time as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals.
More Black Friday in July Nintendo Deals:
***Note: The Best Buy deals below are part of its Black Friday in July sale. You’ll need a free My Best Buy membership to get early access
- PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Controllers from $15 (Reg. $25)
- Insignia SNES/NES Classic Controller $10 (Reg. $20)
- Includes free 2-pack of extension cables
- AmazonBasics Switch case $11 (Reg. $14)
- Black Friday in July Game Deals from $15
- Nintendo refurb NES Classic Edition console for $50
And in case you missed it yesterday, Nintendo is reportedly going to fix your broken/drifting Joy-Con FREE now!
HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand:
- Enables use of up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB Devices in tabletop mode (USB 2.0 ports x 4)
- Ultra-portable with multiple Viewing angles
- Charges the Nintendo Switch while in use
- Nintendo Switch AC adapter (sold separately) required
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo
