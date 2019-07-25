Black Friday in July Nintendo Switch controllers, hubs, more from $11

- Jul. 25th 2019 12:52 pm ET

From $11
Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at GameStop, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This thing enables users to connect up to four Switch compatible USB devices (various controllers, AC adapter, more) while offering up a more ideal viewing angle in table top setups. The officially-licensed device will charge your Switch while powering itself at the same time as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals.

More Black Friday in July Nintendo Deals:

***Note: The Best Buy deals below are part of its Black Friday in July sale. You’ll need a free My Best Buy membership to get early access

And in case you missed it yesterday, Nintendo is reportedly going to fix your broken/drifting Joy-Con FREE now!

HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand:

  • Enables use of up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB Devices in tabletop mode (USB 2.0 ports x 4)
  • Ultra-portable with multiple Viewing angles
  • Charges the Nintendo Switch while in use
  • Nintendo Switch AC adapter (sold separately) required
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

