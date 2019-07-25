Narrative iOS card game Night of the Full Moon now FREE for the first time

Night of the Full Moon is a narrative card battle game that takes place in a mature version of the Little Red Riding Hood mythos. After carrying solid reviews at $1 over the last year and half, it is now FREE for the very first time on the App Store. There’s a class system, more than 500 cards to mix and match, 90+ mysterious opponents, randomly triggered events, and multiple plot options with different endings. It has a 4+ star rating from over 230 gamers and was just recently updated with some fresh new content. More details below.

“Night of the Full Moon” is a stand-alone card game. There is no mandatory beginners guide, no internet connection, no brush map, no ten strokes. The plot will be played in the card battle. Each NPC and BOSS are given a mission and a temperament. Different choices will bring different endings.

