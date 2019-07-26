Husky’s 4-foot Metal/Wood Workbench now over $100 off + more garage storage

Today only, as part of its Specials Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off garage/workshop storage equipment from Husky and more. Prices are starting from $170 with free shipping across the board. You can grab the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage for $235.89 today. That’s as much as $101 off the going rate, $64+ below the best Amazon listings and the lowest total we can find. Features include heavy-duty steel legs, a solid wood worktop, an included pegboard and a front drawer with auto-return ball bearing slides. It can manage a total load of up to 1,675 pounds and is sure to take your garage to the next level. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Today’s Home Depot sale is filled with notable deals on garage storage gear, cabinetry, and much more at up to 35% off. But if these prices are little overkill for you, consider something like the Keter Folding Compact Workbench Sawhorse Work Table for $69 shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench :

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with a storage system, then this 48 in. workstation is the thing for you. It supports up to 1,675 lbs. and features a solid wood work platform to support a variety of operations. It includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools. There are also a pair of screwdriver holders at either side for easy access to those tools. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

