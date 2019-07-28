Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is heavily discounted, on sale from $1,100 shipped

- Jul. 28th 2019 9:58 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy and Amazon are currently taking $99 off the entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, but those with access to student discounts can take an additional $100 off bringing the price down to $1,099.99 shipped. That’s a new all-time low for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. Amazon is also taking $249 off 15-inch models. Apple’s latest MacBook Pros offer a redesigned keyboard, ample connectivity with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. You can learn more in our review of the 2019 MacBook Pro right here.

Make the most of today’s deal and grab a new sleeve case to keep your MacBook safe on-the-go. This option includes an accessory pouch, so you can store add-ons like chargers or a wireless mouse. Better yet, it’s available in a few different styles.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has a new eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. The latest Apple-designed keyboard. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful 13-inch notebook. Pushed even further.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp