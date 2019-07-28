Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is heavily discounted, on sale from $1,100 shipped

Best Buy and Amazon are currently taking $99 off the entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, but those with access to student discounts can take an additional $100 off bringing the price down to $1,099.99 shipped. That’s a new all-time low for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. Amazon is also taking $249 off 15-inch models. Apple’s latest MacBook Pros offer a redesigned keyboard, ample connectivity with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. You can learn more in our review of the 2019 MacBook Pro right here.

Make the most of today's deal and grab a new sleeve case to keep your MacBook safe on-the-go.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has a new eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. The latest Apple-designed keyboard. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful 13-inch notebook. Pushed even further.

