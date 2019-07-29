Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale cuts up to 50% off select styles from $22

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Victory Elite Training Sneakers are on sale for $60, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are perfect for everyday wear or workouts. They also feature a sock-like fit for a supportive and cushioned design. Plus, there are four color options to choose from. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Victory Elite Training Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Tanjun Running Sneaker $45 (Orig. $65)
- Downshifter 9 Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $60)
- Wrap Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $99)
- Brasilia Large Training Duffel Bag $35 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waist Club Leggings $27 (Orig. $40)
- Tanjun Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Viale Running Sneaker $50 (Orig. $70)
- Run Swift Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- 10K Dry Shorts $22 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
