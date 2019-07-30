Smartphone Accessories: Nomad MFi 4.9-foot Kevlar Lightning Cable $16, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad Apple MFi 4.9-foot Lightning Cable for $15.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $25 these days, that’s good for a 36% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Nomad’s Lightning cable is designed to accompany you while out and about, and features a durable 500D Nylon woven in a ballistic weave pattern to help keep up with various wear and tear. Its nearly five-foot length helps un-tether you from an outlet and a liquid silicone rubber cable tie keeps it nice and tidy while in your bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 520 customers.
We’ve got the cable that’s truly durable and built to last for long time usage. The Lightning Cable is wrapped in 500D Nylon woven in a ballistic weave pattern originally developed to protect military forces from shrapnel and bullets. Lightning Cable, including all other Nomad cables, have a 5 year guarantee to withstand all that you put them through.
We get it, one size does not fit all. Choose between a 1.5m/5ft cable or a 3m/10ft cable for the best fit for your adventurous lifestyle. We’ve added an integrated, custom designed Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) cable tie for convenient cable management. This innovative tie ensures that your cable doesn’t get tangled up.
