Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Age of Rivals, more

- Aug. 1st 2019 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Evergrow, ColorFold, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Age of Rivals and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Roll For It!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Moments by Fat Mum Slim: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending -Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Fire Emblem Three Houses $50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StickyStudy Japanese JLPT: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PPT Remote Pro: PPT Presenter: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magibot: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard