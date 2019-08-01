Amazon’s #1 best-selling 5.8-Qt. air fryer is down to $80 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 5.8 Quart Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 8CP158 at checkout. This is down from its near-$110 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a larger air fryer. If you’ve never used an air fryer…it’s quite awesome. You can make wings at home (and they’ll taste like a restaurant’s), you can make fried chicken (without excess oil), and there are dozens of other recipes. In fact, this model comes with a 100 recipe book to help get you started on your air frying journey. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 happy at-home fryers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to pick up COSORI’s Air Fryer Accessory Kit for $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a cake pan, pizza pan, metal holder, multi-purpose rack, five skewers, a silicone mat, and egg bites mold. This gives you everything you need to fully expand your air frying capabilities.

Don’t need a massive 5.8-quart air fryer? There’s still time to add a 3.4-quart air fryer to your arsenal for just $28 at Best Buy, though that sale ends tonight. This model is a little pared down in features compared to the above COSORI, but for those on a budget, or just limited countertop space, it’s a great alternative.

COSORI Air Fryer features:

Compared to other 5.8Qt basket, COSORI Square basket has larger & more usable space to put more food than Round design basket in the market

For all those people watching their cholesterol or blood pressure, this is a perfect healthy gift for food-loving dads, mothers, family and friends

Built in digital one-touch screen menu featuring 11 presets-Steak, Poultry, Seafood, Shrimp, Bacon, Frozen Foods, French fries, Vegetables, Root Vegetables, Bread, Desserts, Preheat

Enjoy your favorite fried foods with 100 original, delicious & easy recipes for every meal

Cooking time is faster than conventional oven, but with crispier and tastier results

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!