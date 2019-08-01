Amazon’s #1 best-selling 5.8-Qt. air fryer is down to $80 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 5.8 Quart Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 8CP158 at checkout. This is down from its near-$110 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a larger air fryer. If you’ve never used an air fryer…it’s quite awesome. You can make wings at home (and they’ll taste like a restaurant’s), you can make fried chicken (without excess oil), and there are dozens of other recipes. In fact, this model comes with a 100 recipe book to help get you started on your air frying journey. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 happy at-home fryers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
With your savings, be sure to pick up COSORI’s Air Fryer Accessory Kit for $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a cake pan, pizza pan, metal holder, multi-purpose rack, five skewers, a silicone mat, and egg bites mold. This gives you everything you need to fully expand your air frying capabilities.
Don’t need a massive 5.8-quart air fryer? There’s still time to add a 3.4-quart air fryer to your arsenal for just $28 at Best Buy, though that sale ends tonight. This model is a little pared down in features compared to the above COSORI, but for those on a budget, or just limited countertop space, it’s a great alternative.
COSORI Air Fryer features:
- Compared to other 5.8Qt basket, COSORI Square basket has larger & more usable space to put more food than Round design basket in the market
- For all those people watching their cholesterol or blood pressure, this is a perfect healthy gift for food-loving dads, mothers, family and friends
- Built in digital one-touch screen menu featuring 11 presets-Steak, Poultry, Seafood, Shrimp, Bacon, Frozen Foods, French fries, Vegetables, Root Vegetables, Bread, Desserts, Preheat
- Enjoy your favorite fried foods with 100 original, delicious & easy recipes for every meal
- Cooking time is faster than conventional oven, but with crispier and tastier results
