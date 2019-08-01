Add a 3.4-quart air fryer to your arsenal for just $28 today (Reg. $40+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia Analog Air Fryer (NS-AF32MBK9) for $27.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to as much as $80, this model goes for between $40 and $55 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now $2 below our previous mention. Along with the 3.4-quart capacity, features include manual temperature adjustment (up to 400 degrees) and an automatic shut-off/timer. It uses “little to no oil” to cook your food unlike a typical deep fryer. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great add-on for your new air fryer would one of those air fryer cookbooks. This option has 550 recipes and is available from $2.99 on Kindle or $10 as a paperback.

All things considered today’s featured deal is one of the best prices out there for a highly-rated air fryer. Even the much smaller Dash fryers go for between $35 and $50.

Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

