Add a 3.4-quart air fryer to your arsenal for just $28 today (Reg. $40+)

- Aug. 1st 2019 10:51 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $28
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia Analog Air Fryer (NS-AF32MBK9) for $27.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to as much as $80, this model goes for between $40 and $55 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now $2 below our previous mention. Along with the 3.4-quart capacity, features include manual temperature adjustment (up to 400 degrees) and an automatic shut-off/timer. It uses “little to no oil” to cook your food unlike a typical deep fryerRated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great add-on for your new air fryer would one of those air fryer cookbooks. This option has 550 recipes and is available from $2.99 on Kindle or $10 as a paperback.

All things considered today’s featured deal is one of the best prices out there for a highly-rated air fryer. Even the much smaller Dash fryers go for between $35 and $50.

Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $28

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard