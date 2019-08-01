Enjoy a great night’s sleep w/ a 1.5-inch memory foam topper: $27.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Queen Zinus 1.5 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $27.64 shipped. This is around 20% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a normal mattress with no topper, it’s time to change that. You’ll enjoy a better night’s sleep thanks to the way memory foam hugs your body, giving way where it needs it, and supporting where required. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With a new mattress topper, you’ll need a new mattress cover to fit. This 16-inch deep model is just $20 Prime shipped and gets the job done. It also gives extra padding thanks to its fiberfill, which will make your sleep that much better. Plus, you can toss this mattress cover in the washer and dryer, making cleanup a breeze.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper features:

Rejuvenate your mattress with 1.5 inch memory foam for ideal support and comfort

Green tea extract and castor natural seed oil naturally eliminate odor-causing bacteria

Only the highest Quality memory foam – memory foam is CertiPUR-US certified for durability, performance, and Content

Worry Free 5 year limited Warranty; Pain-free; Available in Twin, Full, short Queen (RV), Queen, King

Toppers typically take 48 hours to expand, sometimes longer. Other factors, like cold weather, can also affect decompression times. Please allow up to 48 hours for your mattress topper to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate

