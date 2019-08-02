Bose refurb SoundSport Wireless Headphones + 1-yr. warranty: $120 (Orig. $200)

The official Bose eBay store is offering its SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones for $119.95 shipped in factory-refurbished condition and with a full 1-year warranty. Regularly $200 new, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Amazon is currently charging $179 for a refurbished set. They feature an IPX4 sweat/weather resistance, 5 hours of playtime on a single charge with an additional 10 hours housed in the charging case, and dual microphones for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

An excellent alternative to AirPods and today’s featured deal is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo set. At just $50 they provide much of the same features for a fraction of the price. Although you won’t be getting that Bose audio quality and they only support 3.5 hours of playback per charge with an extra 9 in the case. But make sure you go check out our video review for Jaybird’s new AirPod competitors right here.

Here are more details on the Bose refurbishment process:

Bose Factory-renewed products deliver outstanding value, exclusively from Bose, are thoroughly inspected and tested, meet our strict performance and sound quality standards. May occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes and have the same warranty as all new products

SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones:

TRULY wireless Sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an Ipx4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of stay hear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case and also features a charging time of 2 hours

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!