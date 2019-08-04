Pair your iPad with Logitech Crayon at an Amazon low of $50 (Save $20)

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $49.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon brings “precision writing without delay” to your iPad. Just like Apple’s in-house option, no pairing is required; meaning you can get right to writing or drawing after turning it on. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). It carries a 4.5/5 stars from 295 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Pocket even more cash and opt for Amazon’s low-cost Executive Stylus at just a fraction of the price. As a much more affordable option, you’ll be giving up the deep iOS integration offered by the Logitech Crayon.

Logitech Crayon features:

Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

