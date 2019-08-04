Pair your iPad with Logitech Crayon at an Amazon low of $50 (Save $20)

- Aug. 4th 2019 10:25 am ET

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $49.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon brings “precision writing without delay” to your iPad. Just like Apple’s in-house option, no pairing is required; meaning you can get right to writing or drawing after turning it on. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). It carries a 4.5/5 stars from 295 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Pocket even more cash and opt for Amazon’s low-cost Executive Stylus at just a fraction of the price. As a much more affordable option, you’ll be giving up the deep iOS integration offered by the Logitech Crayon.

Logitech Crayon features:

  • Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)
  • Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays
  • Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper
  • Tilt for thicker or thinner lines
  • No pairing, just turn on and draw

