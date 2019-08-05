Budget Chromebooks: Lenovo 11.6-inch 2-in-1 $187 (Save $90), HP 14-inch $164

- Aug. 5th 2019 2:17 pm ET

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Chromebook C330 11.6-inch 1.7GHz/4GB/32GB for $186.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $90 off the typical rate, a $50 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. This Chromebook can be used as a traditional laptop or a tablet, thanks to a built-in touchscreen and hinge that swivels 180-degrees. Connectivity options ranging from USB-A to USB-C ensure that users are able to seamlessly connect modern and legacy devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We also spotted the HP 14-inch Chromebook (CA020NR) 1.1GHz/4GB/16GB for $164.04 shipped at Beach Camera via Rakuten when using code SAVE15 at checkout. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With a 14-inch display, this Chromebook offers a boatload of screen real estate for a respectable price. Dual USB-C ports provide an easy way to charge your laptop from either side. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

No matter which Chromebook you choose, it’d probably be a good idea to pick up an AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve for as little as $8. There are all sorts of sizes and colors, ensuring that you can find a snug fit for your new laptop that also matches your personal taste.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 features:

  • HIGH PERFORMANCE LAPTOP: The Chromebook C330 is equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC and so much more
  • SLEEK & STYLISH DESIGN: Sleek, stylish and secure, this 360 degree convertible laptop is less than one inch thin and 2.6 lbs. light with a 11-inch FHD IPS Touch Display perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

