Grind up some fresh brew, Hario’s Coffee Mill now $25 (Amazon low, Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with an easy to read measurement layout on the container, this model can be adjusted for grind coarseness and features a lightweight design making it ideal for at home or at the lake house. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just keep in mind, while today’s featured deal is at a great price, there are electric grinders out there for less. This Mueller carries solid ratings and is among the best-selling options on Amazon at around $20 Prime shipped. The highly-rated Hamilton Beach option goes for less than $16 Prime shipped and can girding up to 12 cups at once.

Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill:

New and improved with reinforced hexagonal adapter for increased grind consistency and reduced wear.

Ceramic mill is easily adjusted for right grind coarseness, providing a consistent grind for perfect, fresh coffee

Small, lightweight and slim design makes for easy storage and travel; can be stored without handle

Easy to read measurements, up to 2 cups of storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!