This smart plug packs a 2.1A USB port, works with Alexa/Assistant: 2 for $17.50

BABAN US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TECKIN’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with 2.1A USB Port for $17.67 Prime shipped when the code QKQRGE68 is used at checkout. This is over 30% off its going rate of $26 and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. These smart plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant, giving you voice control over your appliances. They also have a built-in 2.1A USB port to charge your smartphone or tablet, or even power smart home accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need a single plug, then this $10 Prime shipped model will work great for you. The biggest drawback with this model is you’re only able to make a single device smart, and there’s no built-in USB port. But, if you’re just wanting to turn on or off your coffee pot, this does the job quite well.

Also, don’t forget to check out the Wyze Plug, which offers two outlets at $15. You’ll be able to integrate these plugs with other Wyze products, like the Cam, Bulb, or Sense.

TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Easily to power on/off your smart electronics by Smart Life APP for either iOS or Android devices

This mini WiFi smart plug is engineered with a built-in 2.1 USB charger

Smart plugs that Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant

