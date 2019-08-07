Optoma Projectors: 1080p HD143X $329 (Refurb, Orig. $1,199), more from $359

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $328.99 shipped. That’s $115 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. I’ve owned this projector for years and have it mounted in such a way that I’m getting a 120-inch screen. Owning it has provided an excellent way to play games, watch movies, and catch up on my favorite TV shows. Two HDMI ports provide an easy way to connect with modern devices. Buyer’s will obtain a 90-day Optoma warranty along with one year of extended coverage from CPS. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more Optoma projectors on sale.

More Optoma projectors:

To manage inputs easier, you may want to grab this 3×1 HDMI Switch for $9. I use one with my projector and it allows me to plug in quite additional consoles and streamers. Switching inputs in simple with an easy to find button along the top.

Optoma HD143X Projector features:

Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio

Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color

Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games

