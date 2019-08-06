If you’re like me, you’ve been enjoying some Season 2 of Apex Legends lately. Though I wasn’t a huge Fortnite fan, EA’s and Respawn’s battle royale really got me hooked. Up until now, the only way to play Apex Legends was in a group of three…there is no solo or duo option, nor a quads mode. But, that’s all set to change next week with the Iron Crown Collection Event, which will introduce a new Solos mode to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends to introduce a Solos mode

“Next week, only one can reign.” the Apex Legends twitter announced earlier today. Solos is a mode that has been requested since Apex Legends landed on the scene earlier this year. Until now, however, there was no word (or even an inkling of an idea) that Solos would ever actually come. Now, a few weeks into Season 2, it’s official.

Temporary…for now

Being such a highly-requested feature, it’s interesting to see Apex Legends only release it for a limited time. This is likely due to them wanting to see how many people actually play solos…and enjoy playing. We’ve seen temporary game modes become permanent, as the ranked mode was once only a limited-time event. Now, ranked games are officially here to stay in Season 2, and we only hope that Solos has a similar fate.

Next week, only one can reign. 👑 The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time

mode begins 8/13. pic.twitter.com/8tG4EhIqQf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2019

What to expect in Apex Legends Solos mode

Apex Legends is generally a more difficult game to play. That is until you’ve mastered the Legend that you choose to use. I generally play as Lifeline, though I do dabble as other Legends from time-to-time. In Solos, the Legend you choose is the only help you’ll get in the game. If you pick Bloodhound, there’s nobody else on your team to call in a Lifeline package or set a grappling hook to get you out of the ring. You’re truly on your own. Can you make it?

When will Apex Legends Solos be available

Apex Legends Solos will be around from August 13th to August 27th as part of the Iron Crown Collection Event. This is just around a week away, giving you plenty of time to brush up if you’ve taken some time off of your favorite battle royale game.

9to5Toys take

I’m super stoked for Apex Legends Solos to come out. I really enjoy playing the game with friends, but if I’m in a party by myself, it’s just not quite the same. Solos means that I’d be playing all on my own. While you might end up with some teammates that are less-than-helpful, other teams generally end up dominating when this happens. A true Solos mode will mean that everybody is on their own, giving each player an equal opportunity to win the match.

