Update your makeup bag as Nordstrom Rack takes up to 50% off MAC Cosmetics

Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 50% off a selection of MAC Cosmetics. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $100. One standout is the MAC Select Moisturecover Concealer for $10.97. It goes for $23 at Macy’s right now. This is the lowest price we could find. This concealer is available in a multitude of shades and features buildable coverage for your most flawless look yet. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 150 Macy’s customers. Head below for more of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s MAC Cosmetics sale.

More MAC Cosmetics on sale:

Don’t forget to remove your makeup before going to bed. For those moments when you’re just too tired to do a full cleansing routine, facial wipes are better than nothing. The Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes 25-count Twin Pack is $8.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Keep a pack by your nightstand so they’re within reach before you doze off.

