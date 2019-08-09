Upgrade your home studio with JBL’s 5″ Monitor Speakers: $89 each (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering JBL Professional LSR305 First-Gen 5-inch 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor for $89 each with free shipping. Regularly $150 per speaker, they are currently marked down to $119 direct from JBL and are now at the best price we can find. Ideal for home studios, these monitor speakers feature magnetically-shielded 5-inch low frequency transducers, 1-inch Soft-Dome tweeters, a Class-D 41 Watt RMS amplifier and more. You’re also looking at balanced XLR and 1/4-inch TRS inputs with included power cords and peel-off rubber pads. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative for home studios or just great desktop audio would be the PreSonus Eris 3.5-inch Professional Multimedia Reference Monitors at under $100 shipped for the pair. They aren’t going to pump out quite as much power but they are even more suitable for a casual desktop experience with front-mounted controls and a headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 640 Amazon customers.

JBL LSR305 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor:

The original first generation of the legendary JBL Professional 3 series Studio Monitors

The impressive performance of the 3 Series Reference Monitors is the result of JBL’s development of its flagship M2 Master Reference Monitor

Increased HF Detail: You’ll experience greater depth and ambience in recordings, and subtle details can be heard, even in a dense mix

Room-Friendly: This means you don’t have to be right in front of the speakers to make accurate adjustments to your mix

