Save $85 on LEGO’s Technic Tow Truck for $205 + Millennium Falcon $115, more

- Aug. 9th 2019 1:43 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck 42070 at $204.99 shipped. Typically selling for $290, like you’ll find at Walmart, Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and a match of the all-time low. Stacking up to 1,862 pieces, this kit includes two Power Function motors and a remote control which allows you to drive the brick-built tow truck. It stand ten-inches tall and can also be rebuilt into a Research Explorer vehicle for added fun. Head below for additional LEGO deals.

More of a Star Wars fan? Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon for $114.99 shipped. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $40 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This 1,400-piece set was the flagship release for Solo and includes six minifigures, a furnished interior and stacks up to over 18-inches long. If you can’t get your hands on the UCS Millennium Falcon but want to add a brick-built version of the fastest ship in the galaxy to your collection, this is a more affordable way. 

Don’t forget you can also bring home LEGO’s Star Wars Clone Scout Walker set at a new low of $19, plus more from $12.

Looking for a unique twist on LEGO? We recently took a hands-on look at LEGO’s Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery, which we’ve found ingeniously fuses bricks with augmented reality. And if you happen to be a fan of the hit ’90s sitcom Friends? Ross and Rachel are finally making their LEGO debut in a brand new 1,000-piece Central Perk set.

LEGO Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck features:

Carry out vehicle rescue operations with the fully remote-controlled 6×6 all terrain truck. This authentic 2-in-1 LEGO Technic 6224320 features a blue, red, yellow and black color scheme, large chunky tires, heavy-duty bull bar with chain and hook, movable lights and a detailed driver’s cab with opening doors.

