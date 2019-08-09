Solve the mind-bending puzzles of Where Shadows Slumber on iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)

Where Shadows Slumber is an adventure puzzle game for iOS where players must guide Obe and his mysterious lantern “on one last journey”. Regularly between $3 and $5 on the App Store, you can now download this one for just $1.99. We haven’t seen it go for less since Black Friday 2018. You’ll find “mind bending puzzles” through 8 different worlds as you take “on a journey at the end of Obe’s life”. There are no ads or in-app purchases here either. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $5)

Where Shadows Slumber:

The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.

