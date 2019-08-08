Uncover the mysterious world of Million Onion Hotel for $2 on iOS (50% off)

Million Onion Hotel for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $4, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a very brief $1 offer back in May. It is described as a “feature-packed action puzzle set in a mysterious world of crazy sounds and unique pixel art”. It features a wacky story, 30 enemies, 30 hidden characters and even more to do once the narrative has wrapped up. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers. More details below.

A long, long time ago, there was a tiny country between that country over there and this country over here.

In that country was a strange hotel. This hotel’s specialty was “magical onion soup”.

They say many famous and great people came to taste this soup, though apparently not one of them thought to describe the flavor to anyone else. Maybe it’s because the soup had a hidden power.