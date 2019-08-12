Illuminate up to 860 sq. ft. of yard w/ 4 LED solar lights at $28.50 (35% off)

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) is offering a four-pack of LITOM 30 LED Solar Lights for $28.59 shipped when the code LT139ABZW is used at checkout. This is 35% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for ways to illuminate your backyard or walkways, this is a great choice. Each unit can light up 215 square feet, while four together give you enough illumination for 860 square feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just need a single light? LITOM’s 40 LED Solar Light is just $15 Prime shipped. While it provides more illumination than the above light thanks to having 40 LEDs instead of 30, you’re only getting a single light instead of four with this purchase.

While you’re picking up solar gear, don’t forget about this 5W solar panel that offers a 1A USB charger for just $10 shipped. It’s perfect for going off-grid, or just keeping your phone charged while laying out by the pool.

LITOM Solar Light features:

Upgraded 30 LEDs provide extra brightness and more visible area in a 270° super wide lighting angle to your front door, yard, garage, fence, path, etc.

This solar security light designed with no dim mode to extend the work time and life span

LITOM solar outdoor lights have obtained appearance patents and certifications issued by FCC, CE, RoHS.MSDS, UN38.3

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!