This Ninja Nutri Blender has a vacuum pump for freshness: $50 (Reg. $100+)

Best Buy has the Ninja 24-Oz. Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac for $49.99 shipped. Starting at over $100 on Amazon and Home Depot, it is now $10 below our previous mention and is at the lowest price we can find. This bundle combines the usual Ninja blending power with a vacuum system that “eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color”. You can also use the FreshVac to “preserve freshness” for an extended period of time in your smoothies and dinner preparations. This is an 1,100 Watt blender with a 24-ounce blending cup and spout lid. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the added vacuum tech just sounds like more of a hassle than not, consider a smaller, personalized smoothie blender. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender carries 4+ star ratings from thousands and goes for just $30 shipped. It has everything you need for your daily smoothies and will even work on light meal preparation tasks.

Ninja 24-Oz. Nutri Ninja Blender:

FreshVac Technology – The easy-to-use, one-touch, FreshVac Pump is designed to preserve vitamins, flavors, and colors by removing oxygen before blending

The Next Generation of Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction – Unlock the full potential of your fruits and veggies

Auto-iQ Technology – Features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you. Cord length-2.8 feet

1100 Watts of Power.Use the FreshVac pump BEFORE blending to remove oxygen from your vessel. DO NOT vacuum after you have blended your ingredients

