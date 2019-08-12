Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry iPhone XR Case $25 (Reg. $35), more

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone XR in Black for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $35, you’ll still find it fetching the full price of $50 direct from OtterBox. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months. Featuring a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without added too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
Keep your Apple iPhone XR protected with this OtterBox Symmetry case. The slim profile lets you slip your device into a pocket or handbag without adding unwanted bulk, and the raised bumper with beveled edges guards the touch screen against nicks and scratches. The durability of this OtterBox Symmetry case prevents damage from drops and bumps.
Lock in your look and protect your iPhone XR with ultra-slim Symmetry Series. Easy to install and fortified with drop protection, Symmetry Series features colors, designs and collections made for your style.
