Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry iPhone XR Case $25 (Reg. $35), more

- Aug. 12th 2019 10:34 am ET

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone XR in Black for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $35, you’ll still find it fetching the full price of $50 direct from OtterBox. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months. Featuring a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without added too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Anker discounts latest USB-C to Lightning cables, projectors, speakers, more from $12
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Car Mount: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code YYTDM8LX
  • AINOPE Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $5 (Reg. $11) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code PS39K6YQ
  • Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code D3HOQSQL
  • RAVPower 28W Solar Panel Charger: $49 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + 25RAVPOW
  • Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad 2-Pack: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7Z5H8UEJ
  • Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 sports a waterproof design for $120 (Reg. $150)
  • Aukey USB-C Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
    • w/ code RC38ZS2K

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • SanDisk 512GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $90 (Reg. $120)
  • SOUNDPEATS Bluetooth IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $36) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Cabepow MFi Lightning Cable 3-Pack: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code KUHYBGYS
  • Aukey 36W Dual USB-C PD Charger: $27 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code 5VB6AE3A   

Keep your Apple iPhone XR protected with this OtterBox Symmetry case. The slim profile lets you slip your device into a pocket or handbag without adding unwanted bulk, and the raised bumper with beveled edges guards the touch screen against nicks and scratches. The durability of this OtterBox Symmetry case prevents damage from drops and bumps.

Lock in your look and protect your iPhone XR with ultra-slim Symmetry Series. Easy to install and fortified with drop protection, Symmetry Series features colors, designs and collections made for your style.

